There were 11 shootings in Atlanta during the July 4th weekend. Out of the 31 victims, 5 of them died.

Since the weekend of violence, Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency, which authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops.

ATLANTA — A violent holiday weekend in Atlanta has left city and state leaders taking action.

Atlanta Police confirmed with 11Alive on Monday evening that during the Independence Day weekend - from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5, - there were 31 shooting victims from 11 different incidents. Out of those 31 victims, Atlanta Police said five people were killed.

"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,", Kemp said. "This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city."

One of the shootings left 8-year-old Secoriea Turner dead. In a weekend news conference, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms talked about the tragedy.

"You shot and killed a baby, and it wasn't one shooter - there were at least two shooters," Mayor Bottoms said.

Here's a recap of eight shooting incidents that 11Alive has details about right now.

8-year-old girl shot, killed near Pryor Road & University Ave., SE

Little Secoriea Turner was shot just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The Atlanta Police Department said its preliminary police investigation indicated the girl was riding in a vehicle with her mother and an adult friend when they exited the interstate onto University Avenue.

The driver tried to enter a parking lot and was confronted by a group of armed people who had blocked the entrance. Several shots were fired at the vehicle and Secoriea was hit. She was taken to Atlanta Medical Center but died.

A reward is being offered in the case for information on the suspects.

2 people shot in 1500 block of Hardee Street, NE

At about 11:30 pm on Saturday, police said a man and woman were both shot and wounded 1500 block of Hardee Street in northeast Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood.

When officers arrived they found the two people but said they would not provide officers with information about what had happened. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The preliminary police investigation indicated that the two victims had confronted a group of people who were setting off fireworks in front of their home. At some point, shots were fired and the victims were hit.

5 people shot in 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue, SE

At 11:45 pm, Saturday, Atlanta Police said they responded to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue in the southeast Atlanta neighborhood of Lakewood Heights found that five people were shot and wounded.

A group of people was standing at the location when someone drove by and fired multiple rounds at the group.

At last check, the victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

1 person shot in 400 block of Edgewood Avenue, SE

APD said a man was shot at around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue, SE in the city's Sweet Auburn District.

APD said the preliminary police investigation indicated that the victim had confronted another male who was talking to his girlfriend. Police said two got into a fight when the victim noticed that the other male had a gun on him.

It appears that several people tried to grab the gun and it went off, hitting the victim in his arm. The victim was taken to the hospital.

14 shot in 200 block of Auburn Avenue, NE

Multiple people were hurt in shooting in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue, NE, just west of the Downtown Connector, at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Atlanta Police said.

A large group of people was located there watching fireworks, police said.

A vehicle hit pedestrian, which led to an altercation.The fight escalated and police said shots were fired by multiple people.

APD said it appears that 14 people were hit by the gunfire and two of the victims were in critical condition, but have died.

1 person shot at Etheridge Drive and 7th Street, NW

On person was shot in the leg early Sunday. APD said they were called to Atlanta Medical Center South at about 4 a.m., regarding a person shot call.

According to Chafee, the preliminary police investigation indicates that the victim was shot in the leg while near the corner of Etheridge Drive and 7th Street in Northwest Atlanta's Carey Park community.

At last check, APD said the victim was not being cooperative with investigators.

1 killed in shooting in 2500 block of Center Street.





On July 5, around 3 p.m. officers were called to 2500 Center Street. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who appeared to have been shot several times and was deceased on scene.

APD said The preliminary investigation indicated the victim was followed by two people who pulled out guns and shot him multiple times. It appears the victim was the intended target of the gunmen.

1 killed, at least 2 others hurt near 1100 block of Pryor Road

On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., one person was killed and at least two others were hurt near the Chevron Station at 1192 Pryor Road.

This is a short distance from where the 8-year-old child was killed the night before.

Police said the deadly shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near the Chevron Station. Police arrived to find a 53-year-old man who appeared to have been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers then located a second victim on the scene who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. A third victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities believe that there was an exchange of gunfire between at least two people which resulted in the three victims being struck.