20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

On July 17, officers were dispatched to the West Village apartments in reference to a shooting around 11 p.m. where they found a 21-year-old Alabama man dead.

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now.

The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.

On July 17, officers were dispatched to the West Village Apartments in reference to a shooting around 11 p.m. where they found Escoffrey dead.

Canton Police said Crankfield took off before officers arrived on scene that night. They issued an arrest warrant for Crankfield for felony murder and aggravated assault-intent to murder charges.

Police have not released a motive behind the shooing or details as to what led up to the incident.

Marietta, GA (November 17, 2022): On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Cobb County Police... Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Thursday, November 17, 2022