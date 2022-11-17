20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now.
The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
On July 17, officers were dispatched to the West Village Apartments in reference to a shooting around 11 p.m. where they found Escoffrey dead.
Canton Police said Crankfield took off before officers arrived on scene that night. They issued an arrest warrant for Crankfield for felony murder and aggravated assault-intent to murder charges.
Police have not released a motive behind the shooing or details as to what led up to the incident.
"This four-month-old case is a testament to the dedication, determination, and cooperation of the men and women from different law enforcement agencies to help capture a dangerous fugitive," Cobb County Police's acting Deputy Chief Steve Kucynda said. "We are proud to have a strong working partnership with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Additionally, we are grateful for our citizens and their continued support of the Cobb County Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted with the apprehension of Tavis Crankfield."