Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta is a very busy street – it cuts right through a packed residential neighborhood.

It's where Brandi Brewer lives. And where she was hit and left for dead.

"It's been hard," she tells 11Alive's Ron Jones. "I still have my ups and downs."

It was in the 1300 block of Campbellton Road where Brewer's life was changed forever.

"I was coming from across over here, to get ready to go to sleep," she describes.

As Brewer made her way across the street May 27, a driver in a black vehicle slammed into her, knocking her to the pavement.

"That's all I remember," she concludes.

But Terrell, Brewer's boyfriend, remembers what happened next.

"I see her laying there in the street," he recalls.

He had just returned home from work when he found Brewer in the middle of the street, unconscious and surrounded by neighbors. She finally came-to at Grady Hospital, where they confirmed she had a concussion, several broken bones, torn tendons and a fractured pelvis.

It's left Brewer, who used to go to school every day, in a wheelchair for the next several months and needing help with the simplest things. And life is made even more difficult with the major physical disabilities and adjustments she's had to make on such a modest income.

"It's hurting me that I can't get to where I need to go without help or somebody being there 24-hours, seven days a week for me," Brewer explains.

Investigators don't have much to go off of, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of that hit-and-run driver. But Brewer is hoping the person who did it will have a change of heart and turn themselves in.

"Just come forward," she pleads.

© 2018 WXIA