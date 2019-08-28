ATLANTA — Two juveniles are in custody in connection with a robbery that happened on Georgia Tech's campus last week.

The robbery took place near North Avenue and Techwood Drive on Aug. 22 around 5:35 a.m.

Georgia Tech Police said the victim told officers he was walking near the intersection when he was approached by two black males riding scooters.

The suspects told the victim they had a gun, but police said they never displayed one.

Police said the victim's phone was stolen and they made him walk to the BP gas station at North Avenue and Spring Street where he was forced to withdraw money from the ATM.

On Monday, police told 11Alive that both suspects had been taken into custody.

One of the juveniles was found in possession of a pellet gun at the time of his arrest.

According to the Georgia Tech Police Department, the suspects were involved in a similar robbery about an hour before this crime took place. That one happened in the area of Georgia State University and Five Points, officers said.

As for this case, the juveniles are facing armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and financial transaction card fraud charges.

