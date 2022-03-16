I-75 traffic stop gone wrong | K-9 and deputy injured following car chase

The suspect has since been apprehended.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Monroe County ended in the injury of both a K-9 and a deputy. A suspect has since been arrested, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Monroe County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 185 southbound around 3:39 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle fled, and deputies chased the car.

The deputy and suspect both wrecked near mile marker 181 southbound, the sheriff's office said. The suspect ran off but was soon arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing and eluding an officer. They also have outstanding warrants from another agency, the sheriff's office said.