Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials.

DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal shooting. This all unfolded at a location on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur just after 11 p.m. on November 10.

Officers with DeKalb County Police told us the incident began as an argument between several customers that eventually turned violent. When they arrived, they found the 26-year-old victim with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

They add that an employee's car was also damaged by the gunfire.