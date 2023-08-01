A man was found dead in a crashed car. Now a 21-year-old is accused of murder.

Kamren Pearce is accused of shooting Franklin Edwards, 30, on Creste Drive in Decatur near Snapfinger Woods Drive on Jan. 26.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Florida man who was found shot in a crashed car earlier this year, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Kamren Pearce is accused of shooting Franklin Edwards, 30, on Creste Drive in Decatur near Snapfinger Woods Drive on Jan. 26.

Authorities said that Edwards was found shot inside a crashed car. DeKalb County Police Department previously said when the incident happened that Edwards was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses previously reported that the passenger of the vehicle had run away after the crash, authorities said.

Pearce was arrested at a residence in Conley. Deputies said he is being charged with felony malice murder.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.