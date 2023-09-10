17-year-old suspect arrested in Griffin killing of 14-year-old

The Griffin-Spalding school district said last week that the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the incident was not random.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old suspect wanted in the killing of 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey in Griffin has been arrested.

According to authorities, Dorsey was shot and killed down the street from the Griffin High football stadium while the Griffin-Spalding rivalry game was ongoing on Sept. 30.

A release issued Monday by the Spalding County Sheriff's Office did not specify the charges against Kaomarion Kendrick, 17, but previous notifications from law enforcement said he had warrants out for charges including murder and aggravated assault.

The Griffin-Spalding school district said last week that Kendrick and the victim knew each other - with both attending Griffin High - and that the incident was not random.

What led up to the shooting Saturday, or any motive involved, is still unclear.

The sheriff's office's release did not add new details to the incident itself, but did describe how Kendrick was found.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement that on Saturday, he was tracked to a neighborhood in Henry County and then located sitting in a car in a driveway.

Several agencies and units were on hand as they stopped the car when it left a subdivision and took Kendrick into custody. The sheriff's office said he was armed with a Glock handgun modified with a full-auto switch.

"From the very beginning, the facts and leads we were following said that he was still in the local area. This particular group of investigators, officers, agents, deputies and our District Attorney's Office all believed finding Kendrick was the most important thing we could do for Emmanuel Dorsey and his family," Sheriff Dix said. "I am proud of them for their hard work and their tenacity in seeing this to its end. There was much more involved, it is not always as simple as just 'pinging a phone' like you see on TV, and their efforts paid off."

The school system has previously noted the separation between the football game and shooting, with the incident happening down the street and the suspect never entering the game.

"There was an increased law enforcement presence and the weapons detections systems were utilized at Saturday's game and there were no incidents inside the stadium," a statement said. "The tragic act of violence happened down the street from the stadium and investigators have shared that the suspect did not attend the football game."