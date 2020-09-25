Suspect accused of crime spree that left a mom dead, child shot was on parole for meth charges

Two women and a four year old are recovering after being shot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect accused of going on a crime spree that left a mom dead and several others shot - including a child - had just received parole this year for drug charges, according to new information discovered by 11Alive.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Karl Anthony Jordan was sentenced in April 2019 to serve two years in prison for charges of possession and intent to distribute meth. Other documents from the magistrate court in Clayton County also showed previous arrests dating back to 2017 for weapons possession.

Under state law, Jordan became eligible for parole on the drug charges this past January; he was released on Jan. 25. His file showed he would have completed the terms of his parole in April of next year.

But while on parole, police said Jordan went on a deadly crime spree.

It began Wednesday night at a home on Glynn Court in Hampton, Georgia. It was there that police said Jordan shot and killed an ex-girlfriend before he shot her 4-year-old and her mother. The child's grandma was trying to escape and get both of them to safety, according to officials. The grandma and 4-year-old are expected to be okay.

Ten hours later, though, detectives said Jordan showed up at a Waffle House near McDonough where he allegedly tried to rob the business. Police said he shot yet another woman before running off. That victim is also recovering.

Jordan was taken into custody that night. The Clayton County sheriff’s office shared a photo showing the moment he was arrested.

Officials said additional warrants have been obtained for his new cases. So far, Jordan is charged with malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault 1st degree cruelty to children, possession of firearm during a crime and possession of firearm by convicted felon.