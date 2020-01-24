ATLANTA — A man accused of killing a man and his nephew in Gwinnett County back in November has finally been captured, police said on Friday.

Since the moment police tied the Nov. 2, 2019 deaths of 55-year-old Derrick Dennis and 30-year-old Josh Dennis to Karlton Sirmons, police have been trying to bring him to justice for the crime.

That finally happened around 5 a.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Ruzelle Drive in Atlanta through a joint operation between Atlanta Police, Gwinnett Police and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

Following his arrest for the Beaver Springs Lane crime, Sirmons faces two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault for the deaths of the men.

RELATED: Suspect identified in shooting of uncle, nephew near Norcross

“I appreciate the commitment of the many men and women in uniform who work exhaustively to locate extremely dangerous suspects with no regard for human life," Sheriff Butch Conway said. "They place themselves at great risk to do so and our community is indebted to them for their service.”

Meanwhile, anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why