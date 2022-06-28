Woman killed in drive-by shooting in January | Police ask for help solving case

Kasha Newton was shot and killed on January 25 at 3375 Waggoner Place in Rex.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police Department wants the public's help in solving a drive-by shooting that took a woman's life in late-January.

Dispatch sent officers to 3375 Waggoner Place in Rex around 7:20 p.m. in response to a person who was a victim of a drive-by shooting on January 25.

Calls continued to pour in from neighbors as police reached the location, saying that a woman had been shot while sitting in her car.

When they arrived, Clayton County officers said there were gunshots to the cars in the driveway, and they found 55-year-old Kasha Newton, who had been shot multiple times.

Newton's son was applying pressure to her wounds when police arrived; they said she was shot in the forehead and several times in the back.

She died two days later, on January 27. The police department said Newton had numerous surgeries at the hospital.

They are still searching for the shooter and others involved. Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective A. Rosas at 678-610-4708.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form. Tips can also be accepted over the phone at 1- 404-577-8477.