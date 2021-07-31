APD to canvass Piedmont Park tonight as investigation into brutal killing continues

Police hope to find anyone with information about the brutal killing of a woman and her dog at the park this week.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they will canvass Piedmont Park and the surrounding neighborhood on Saturday evening as they continue to investigate the brutal killing of a woman and her dog at the park this week.

According to APD Sgt. John Chafee, officers will be "conducting a tactical neighborhood canvass in and around Piedmont Park in an effort to locate anyone who may have information that would help further the investigation" into the killing of Katie Janess, which occurred Wednesday morning.

Police said they currently do not have additional information on the case that they can release beyond what has already been detailed.

Police said they got the call that her body was found at the Charles Allen entrance around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, hours after the park was closed. Police said Janness was last seen on surveillance video walking her dog Bowie near the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Ave. in midtown Atlanta.

The killer is still unaccounted for and police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

The FBI confirmed on Thursday that it was assisting in the investigation. Neither the bureau nor APD at this time are providing specifics on the feds' involvement.

Joe Clark, the father of Janness' life partner, told 11Alve's Joe Henke on Thursday at a vigil that there's evidence, "the dog died protecting Katie."

"There is a monster on the loose in the city of Atlanta," Clark said.

During the murder, according to Clark, DNA evidence was potentially left behind on the dog.

"They're shared that with me," Clark said when referencing conversations with APD detectives. "So there is evidence out there that we hope is going to get this person captured."

When contacted by 11Alive on Friday, Atlanta Police cited the active investigation and wouldn't comment on any evidence in the case.

Friends who were in mourning this week told 11Alive's Natisha Lance that Janness was "the most down to earth, beautiful spirit that you would ever meet."