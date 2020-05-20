Man shot, killed after allegedly tying wife up, kidnapping 3 kids and crashing into patrol cars

His wife said they were going through a divorce.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now working to put together the pieces in a bizarre domestic disturbance that ultimately led to deputies in Bibb County shooting and killing a man.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home off Karlee Dawn Road, just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to the domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping.

When deputies arrived, they met with the victim who said she and her husband were going through a divorce, and that her husband tied her up and took their three children.

Deputies say the woman was able to get free and ran to a nearby neighbor for help.

While deputies were taking the report of the incident, the husband, identified as 30-year-old Keith Young, returned back to the neighborhood and noticed deputies speaking with his wife.

They said Young began speeding down the road toward the deputies and struck three patrol units and a parked vehicle.

Deputies fired shots at Young, striking him. Young was transported to the Navicent hospital where he later died.

During the incident, one deputy was still inside of the patrol vehicle and was injured. He is expected to be OK.

Deputies located the children with Young’s family and were turned over to investigators. They were later brought back to their mother who has them in her custody.

This incident is currently under investigation along with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.