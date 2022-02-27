Teen arrested for murder in shooting death of 9-year-old boy, police say

Family members identified the victim at Kemoni Mack.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced Sunday that a juvenile has been arrested in the murder of a 9-year-old boy. He turned himself in and was transported to the Youth Detention Center without incident, they said.

On Feb. 23, the young boy, who family identified as Kemoni Mack, was shot and killed at an apartment along the 1700 block of Richmond Circle. They said there were five adults inside the home at the time of the shooting, however, no one was charged that day.

On Saturday, APD investigators "were able to establish probable cause and secured Fulton County arrest warrants against a juvenile male for murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, cruelty to children second degree and possession of a handgun by a person under 18," the department wrote in a statement.

Police previously said the teen who fired the shot was 16-years-old.