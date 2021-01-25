Gov. Kemp to announce legislative push against trafficking

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Gov. Brian Kemp will unveil a new legislative push against human trafficking today.

The governor has made combating human trafficking a signature issue of his administration.

The GRACE (Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education) Commission, headed by the first lady Marty Kemp, has been a central pillar of that effort, identifying areas where the state can take steps to improve the situation.

According to a release, Gov. Kemp, the first lady and members of the GRACE Commission will be on hand for the announcement Monday of new anti-trafficking legislation.

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds and state Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones will also be among those on hand.