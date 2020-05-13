Gov. Kemp on Ahmaud Arbery case: 'There are many questions that have yet to be answered'

'It has been an emotional time, and our prayers remain with his family, loved ones, and the community as a whole.'

Although the state has been focused on COVID-19 response, Gov. Brian Kemp took some time Tuesday before his news conference to talk about the Georgia murder investigation that's made national headlines.

"Before we begin our weekly briefing, I want to provide an update on the Ahmaud Arbery case," Kemp said Tuesday. "Over the past few days, there have been several important developments."

The governor went over the developments and talked about where the case stands now, including the recent arrest of the suspects.

Kemp mentioned that once the Georgia Bureau of Investigation became involved in the case, Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault. The arrest came less than two days after GBI officially stepped in to investigate.

Kemp said both men are currently jailed in Glynn County.

Arbery, who is black, was killed on Feb. 23 while out jogging. The father and son, who are white, told police they thought he was a burglar.

"Friday, May 8 would have been Ahmaud’s 26 birthday, and Georgians all across our state ran 2.23 miles to celebrate his life and draw attention to the case, Kemp said. "It has been an emotional time, and our prayers remain with his family, loved ones, and the community as a whole."

Recently released video showing the killing sparked public outrage, pushing for officials do more in the case.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said on Monday that the department's Civil Rights Division and federal prosecutors in Georgia are looking at evidence to decide whether hate crime charges are warranted.

State Attorney General Chris Carr has asked the DOJ to look into how the case was handled – including, but not limited to, investigation of the communications and discussions by and between the Office of the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Office of the District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit, a news release said.

Carr has also asked the GBI to conduct a concurrent investigation into prosecutorial misconduct.

"There are many questions that have yet to be answered. And frankly, Georgians deserve the truth," Kemp said.

A couple of district attorneys were recused in the case. Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes will now lead the prosecution.

"I hold great confidence in Joyette, state law enforcement, and the Department of Justice. It is my belief that truth and justice will prevail in Georgia," the governor said.