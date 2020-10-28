Watch now | Gov. Kemp, GBI announce results of 'extensive gang investigation'

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp, GBI Director Vic Reynolds, and other state officials are announcing the results of an "extensive gang investigation" this morning.
The press conference is happening in Upson County. 11Alive will stream the press conference here and on our YouTube channel.
According to a release, Kemp and the GBI director are being joined by state Attorney General Chris Carr, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore and Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder.
Further details about the gang investigation were not yet disclosed.
The governor has prioritized combating gang activity while in office, instituting the GBI Gang Task Force last year to crack down on what he has said are roughly 70,000 gang members in Georgia.