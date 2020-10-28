Watch now | Gov. Kemp, GBI announce results of 'extensive gang investigation'

The governor and other state officials are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. this morning.

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp, GBI Director Vic Reynolds, and other state officials are announcing the results of an "extensive gang investigation" this morning.

The press conference is happening in Upson County. 11Alive will stream the press conference here and on our YouTube channel.

According to a release, Kemp and the GBI director are being joined by state Attorney General Chris Carr, Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore and Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder.

Further details about the gang investigation were not yet disclosed.