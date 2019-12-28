COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm one or more people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County after a possible fight escalated on Friday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Ridenour Apartments regarding the incident - which is just off of a commercial district on Barrett Parkway.

Spokesperson Sydney Melton said that the victims' injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening but didn't provide a specific condition for the victims. It's also unclear at this point if police have arrested anyone in connection with the shooting or if they have anyone in mind for the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

