KENNESAW, Ga. -- A Kennesaw man has admitted that he violently murdered his wife inside the couple's Lake Mist Drive home last December and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Cobb County D.A. Vic Reynolds said that on December 12, 2016, 62-year-old Darryl Chandler struck his wife, 62-year-old Brenda Poole Chandler in the face and head with a blunt object and stabbed her repeatedly in the chest and cut her neck.

Then, Reynolds said, Chandler poured gasoline on his wife's body and all over their house. The smell of gas was so strong that a neighbor called authorities.

Cobb Police came out to the home where they found Chandler -- that's when they arrested him.

Reynolds said there was no history of domestic violence between the couple, who had been married for more than 20 years. Chandler had lost his job several months before the incident and had subsequently disappeared for about two weeks.

Darryl Chandler

On Monday, Chandler pleaded guilty to charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and criminal attempt to commit arson.

After accepting Chandler's plea Cobb County Assisting Superior Court Judge Joyette Holmes sentenced him to life in prison. He is required to serve 30 years before he becomes eligible for parole consideration.

Chandler will receive credit for time served in custody since his arrest.

