Shooting incident reported near Kennesaw State campus, suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

It happened Saturday afternoon.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A shooting incident was reported on Saturday near the campus of Kennesaw State University.

It was not immediately clear if there were any victims in the incident.

The Kennesaw State Office of Emergency Management tweeted that it happened "near KSU."

The emergency management office said the suspect was a Hispanic male "considered armed and dangerous."

He is described as 6-foot-1 weighing 170 pounds and was last seen in a white t-shirt.

He was last seen in the area of Pine Tree Country Club heading towards Frey Lake Road, the emergency management office reported.