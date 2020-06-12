Suspect apprehended after 'armed intruder' puts Kennesaw State University campus on lockdown

"Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus," they said in an alert to students.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A man who fired a handgun inside a restaurant in Marietta caused a scare on the Kennesaw State University campus Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident started at a Mexican restaurant near South Marietta Parkway and Cobb Parkway South. After he fired his gun, he ran from the scene.

The KSU Emergency Management department alerted its students and said an "armed intruder" was at the university's Marietta campus.

"Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice," they said at around 2:40 p.m. on Twitter and in an alert to students.

Marietta Police notified Kennesaw State police of the shooting at near the university's Marietta campus, according to a spokesperson.

KSU Alert: All Clear. Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020

At nearby Life University, they were also asking students to shelter in place. The campuses are about 1/4 mile from one another.

School officials described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 50s with a brown jacket, blue jeans, ponytail, dark hair and mustache.

There was some confusion at one point when an alert went out to KSU students saying the incident was on the Marietta campus and NOT the Marietta campus.

KSU Alert: Please note that the armed intruder incident occurred on the Marietta Campus and NOT the Marietta Campus. No need to shelter in place for Kenn. Camp. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020

It was in fact, on the Marietta campus, a school official confirmed.