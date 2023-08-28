Man killed in LaGrange park, police say

Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police Department investigators are working to find the person who killed a man at a park Monday morning.

Police were called to Sunny Point Park around 8 a.m. to investigate a shooting. That's where police found Kenneth Stanley Dial, 69, shot. He died at the scene.

Early evidence showed that Dial was on his routine walk at the park. An acquaintance who also went for a walk in the park found Dial shot just before 8 a.m., according to police, and was the person who called 911. People in the area reported hearing gunshots in the general vicinity around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities are now working to learn who shot Dial. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange PD at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.