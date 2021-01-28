Man charged with murder in death of 19-month-old child after alleged fall, police say

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was in Hardnett’s care on January 24 when the child was allegedly injured in a fall.

SCOTTDALE, Ga. — A 23-year-old man has been charged with felony murder relating to the death of a 19-month-old child, authorities said on Wednesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, working with the DeKalb County Marshals Office and the Brookhaven Police Department K-9 Unit, said it arrested Kentavious Hardnett of Scottdale in Stone Mountain.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was in Hardnett’s care on Jan. 24 when the child was allegedly injured in a fall. He later died at the hospital, police said.