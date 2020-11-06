Man kills mother's boyfriend, police say

The incident happened at a home on Summer Glen Trail in Dallas at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

DALLAS, Ga. — A 22-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his mother's boyfriend over the weekend following a dispute.

The shooting happened at a home on Summer Glen Trail in Dallas at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found 56-year-old Kevin Mack Murr dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said that the suspect, 22-year-old Clark Chandler Anderson, had "some type of domestic dispute" and allegedly got a handgun from a room inside the home and fired multiple rounds at Murr.

Deputies were able to arrest Anderson on the scene without incident. He is being charged with felony murder, felony malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault (felonies), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony) and hindering a 911 call.

Anderson is currently being held in the Paulding County Jail with no bond.