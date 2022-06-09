Clayton County Police arrest parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run on reckless conduct charge

Police are still searching for the driver who hit and killed the child.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 7-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run over Labor Day weekend have been arrested.

Clayton County Police arrested Keymoriona Williams' parents a month after she was found dead off Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro.

Cpt. Steven Palmer previously said the young girl was likely hit between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. along the busy area on Sept. 4.

In their update, investigators said they obtained video of the child walking in front of a hotel parking lot by Southside Commercial Parkway. The same video shows the parents left her and her siblings unattended in a hotel room for nearly four hours, according to police.

Police said when they went to find the child's parents they found a hotel room door was left open. Inside, two 9-year-olds were sleeping. Officers spoke with the children, who told police they were left alone. They were identified as the child's siblings, investigators said.

Officers were able to contact the children's 33-year-old mother and 36-year-old father to call them back to the room and tell them about the deadly hit-and-run.

As police continued their investigation to learn who struck the 7-year-old, they determined the parents were negligent, they said.

Police said the parents had left the hotel room to deliver food after recently using drugs. They left a cell phone with their children to contact if needed.

"Due to the totality of the circumstances, DFACS removed both children from the parents. They will be placed with family in another state," police said.

Police obtained warrants for the parents who are now accused of cruelty to children, contributing to the deprivation of a minor and reckless conduct. They were taken into custody Oct. 4.