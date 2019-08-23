ATLANTA — Kia Thomas, a 19-year-old star volleyball player at Clark Atlanta University, is back in class after being shot at a block party in front of the Atlanta University Center Robert Woodruff Atlanta University Center Library Tuesday night.

In a Friday morning press conference, the 5-foot-7 volleyball player pleaded with her peers to not let the shooting incident that left three others injured deter there collegiate experience.

"We can not let one unfortunate event tarnish our college experience. We can not have one unfortunate event have us walk around in fear," Thomas said.

On Friday, she described the block party that took place in front of the Robert Woodruff AUC Library.

"It wasn't wild it wasn't rowdy everyone was mostly socializing and singing to music," she described.

Thomas said it was peaceful until she heard a popping sound. That's when students can be seen frantically running in every direction in an attempt to get to safety.

"I second guessed myself hoping it wasn't a gunshot. Then I heard another pop, then I felt a pain on the left side of my abdomen," Thomas said.

She was grazed by a bullet, but luckily she was able to make it back to her car.

"Innocent people in this situation got hurt for no reason," Thomas stated.

The other three victims Erin Ennis, 18, Maia William Mclaren, 18, and Eylse Spencer, 18, are all expected to recover. Thomas and Erin Ennis' mother spoke to 11Alive and told us they too -- refuse to live in fear.

11Alive has requested an interview and posed several questions to Clark Atlanta University regarding security response and plans moving forward.

As for now, the suspected shooter has yet to be identified and captured. Police have released video of the suspect they are looking for in connection with the crime. The man is described as wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweat pants, a tan Gucci hat, and gray New Balance sneakers.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People with information leading to arrest and indictment are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

