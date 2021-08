Officers were on the scene of Burroughs Street.

ATLANTA — Police said they were on scene in southeast Atlanta on Friday morning due to a report of a kidnapping.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, there was a heavy Atlanta Police presence and crime scene tape set up along Burroughs Street, in the Chosewood Park neighborhood.

Police told 11Alive that they have not yet confirmed an actual kidnapping took place.