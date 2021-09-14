2 young kids suffer gunshot wounds playing with unattended gun, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Two kids, ages 2 and 4, suffered gunshot wounds after a gun they were playing with went off on Monday afternoon in Marietta, police say.
A 23-year-old man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after leaving the gun unattended on the patio of a home at the Magnolia at Whitlock apartment complex.
Police believe the 4-year-old discharged a single round that penetrated themselves and then struck the 2-year-old.
The man, who police say was a family friend visiting the apartment, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of cruelty to children, one count of reckless conduct and one count of tampering with evidence.
Police are waiting to learn the condition of the injured children.
