Adult arrested, charged in shooting that left 9-year-old boy dead in East Point

King Black was killed earlier this month. Police said they found him fighting for his life outside a home on East Washington Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy. Now the mother of the child who fired the weapon is facing charges.

King Black was killed earlier this month. Police said they found him fighting for his life outside a home on East Washington Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said that they believe the shooting happened inside the home. Two other children were in the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators had previously said the shooting appeared to be accidental. After further investigation, police said the mother now facing charges convinced her children to lie about what happened.

Police records show the woman's son was playing with a loaded Glock handgun inside the home and the gun accidentally discharged. King was standing outside the front door and the bullet hit him in the chest, records show.

Police learned about the details when the woman's 6-year-old daughter explained to investigators during an interview she and her brother were told to lie about what happened, a report reveals.

"Another child's life should not be taken because of irresponsibility," Joy Black, King's mother said.

Fulton County jail records show the mother of the child who fired the gun is currently facing two charges of influencing a witness. 11Alive is not naming her because she is not directly accused of King's death.

However, those charges could be upgraded.

"(The) district attorney's office is looking to upgrade those charges," East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said. "Charges like reckless conduct close to the children and also some possible serious felony charges."

Buchanan said the mother left her two children and King alone while she went shopping with the loaded gun in the house.

"She knew the truth. She tried to conceal the truth," Buchanan said. "In addition, (she) actually tried to get the kids to lie about what occurred. This is a tragedy all the way around, but then to try to get the children to lie?"

Now Joy is preparing to bury her son. She's holding on to the best parts of King.

"I'm just glad that someone's being held accountable, but it's never going to bring him back," she said.

He was a rising fourth grader at Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School who loved music. Joy said King was into sports and playing with his friends.

"He just likes to be outside be a normal kid," she previously said.

She added that he looked forward to having his own family one day too.

“'When I get older I’m gonna be a dad.' I don't know why he said that, but he said he always wanted to be a father,” his mother said.

Joy said a wonderful day ended in a heartbreaking tragedy. She remembers when she saw her son fighting for his life covered in blood.

“He was collapsed laying down on his stomach just bleeding really bad, and I just laid next to him. I told him be strong and I love him,” said Joy.