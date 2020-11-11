King Von shooting: Suspects and victims identified, but questions remain about the shooting

Police have named those who were victims and those who were suspects.

ATLANTA — It's been almost a week since rapper King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta, and his death has been a trending topic since then.

Both the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are handling different segments of this case leading to the arrests of two more people.

Here's what we know so far about the case:

What happened the night King Von died?

Police say it was around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 when two group of men got into an argument at the Monaco Hookah Lounge at 255 Trinity Ave.

An off-duty Atlanta Police officer and another on-duty officer patrolling nearby both responded and confronted the shooters, and exchanged gunfire.

Police said three people were found shot and were taken to the hospital in ambulances. Three others left the scene and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Two more people were detained on scene.

Who was shot?

Two of the shooting victims died: 26-year-old Dayvon Daquan Bennett, who goes by his stage name King Von, and 34-year-old Mark Blakley.

Police said the suspect who is believed to have shot the rapper, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, was also wounded in the shooting and is in custody at Grady Memorial Hospital while being treated for the gunshot wound.

Three others, including the rapper's manager, were also recovering.

The police officers involved were not hurt.

Who was arrested?

In addition to Leeks' arrest, Johnny Harris and Kevin Jones were also taken into custody.

Leeks is now facing a felony murder charge, in addition to others. His arrest completes the investigation into King Von's murder, police said.

Charges are anticipated against the other two suspects, and police said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Where does the investigation stand?

Though police have closed the murder investigation for King Von's death, police have not been able to determine who caused Blakley's death and shot the other victims.

Because two Atlanta Police officers - one on-duty and one off-duty - responded to the altercation and both fired their weapons, the department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to step in and investigate the officers' use of force in the case, which is common. However, it's unclear if the shots they fired injured anyone. Part of the investigation now will include determining which people were hit by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were hit by gunfire from the officers.

King Von's manager, Jameson Francois with 100K Management, has done interviews with hip hop music insiders, like DJ Akademiks, describing how he was grazed by a bullet during the gun battle. He claims most of the bullets sprayed that night came from police.

Atlanta Police, however, dispute that the gunfire the killed King Von came from police. They said their investigators believe the rapper was shot during the initial shootout between the groups, before police responded to intervene in the shooting. In addition, polices said King Von was not found at the scene, but arrived at the hospital shortly after the shooting in a private vehicle.

"The investigation into this incident remains open and very active," police said.