Person shot dead in Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — A person is dead after a shooting near Atlanta's Kirkwood neighborhood.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to investigate near Hosea L. Williams Drive SE and Howard Street NE. The area is by Bessie Branham Park and several shops.

Police said they found a man critically injured suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police confirmed.

APD's Homicide Unit is at the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It is unknown if there is a suspect in custody at this time.