Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife

The department said he first approached a security officer.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning.

The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.

She told police that a man approached her in her security vehicle holding a knife. At the time, she was parked in front of the Food Depot. Dispatchers told officers that he asked her if she was armed.

When Gwinnett Police arrived at 1250 Tech Drive, they saw the man with the knife. Police said they asked him to drop the knife, but he didn't. That's when the department claims he ran toward the officers holding the knife.

Both Gwinnett Police Department officers shot at the suspect, and he was hit in the torso. The department said one of the officers was a SWAT medic and began rendering first aid, utilizing an AED.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police said they don't know why the man was out there with the knife or any motives behind the incident. Georiga Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Man shot by Gwinnett police in front of Food Depot 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.