FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A knife-wielding north Georgia man has been arrested and charged with breaking into his neighbor's home and hiding in the bedroom.

Police said 33-year-old Colby Lee Pope was arrested on Wednesday after an extensive search that took them right back to the area where it all started.

Floyd County police said they were sent to a Rockmart Highway residence around 2:30 p.m. when the victim called in a bizarre confrontation. He told police that he arrived home to find someone in a rear bedroom of his home.

The burglar, wearing a stocking mask and holding a knife, allegedly lunged at the victim before running out. The victim actually followed him but ultimately lost track.

To aid in the coming search, Floyd County police called in their K9 officer and shut down Craton Road along with the surrounding area. But it didn't take too long for police to find the man they think was responsible. Pope lived next door to his victim, according to police.

He's since been taken to jail on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree burglary, and obstruction of officers.

Police haven't released what they believe the motive was behind the burglary or if any items in the home were removed.

MORE ODD CRIME NEWS