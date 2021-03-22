21-year-old UGA student killed in Athens hit and run

ATHENS, Ga. — A 21-year-old UGA student was killed in a hit and run on Sunday in Athens, police said.
Knox Whiten, of Toccoa, Georgia, was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene while walking in the area of the GA Outer 10 Loop Near Chase Street, Athens-Clarke County Police said.
Whiten died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
This is the eighth fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021 in Athens-Clarke Countym they said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Ofc. First Class Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or (762) 400-7326 or Lt. McIlvanie at jonathan.mcilvaine@accgov.com or (762) 400-7089. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.