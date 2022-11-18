1 killed after altercation leads to gunfire outside Kroger in Henry County, police say

Here's what we know.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to gunfire outside a Kroger in Henry County Friday evening, according to police.

Henry County Police responded to the Kroger in Ellenwood on Fairview Road in reference to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, they discovered a fight began inside the grocery store and then it continued outside into the parking lot, and shots were fired.

Investigators said one person was shot and killed. Henry County Police said there was broken glass, bullet holes and debris as a result of the shooting.

Henry County Police said their investigation remains ongoing and they will release additional details as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.