CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are trying to track down a man who they said stabbed an female employee multiple times.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, the man pictured walked into the Krystal at 10457 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro and stabbed the employee seven times.

Authorities said they believe the suspect lives in the area and is known to travel on foot. No further description was available.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they're asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-477-4479 or dial 911 immediately. Authorities said the public should consider him armed and dangerous.

