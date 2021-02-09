Kennesaw State University gives 'all clear' after 'potentially armed suspects' reported near campus

On Thursday afternoon, the university sent out an alert telling students and staff to stay in place.

KENNESAW, Ga. — An "all clear" has been given by Kennesaw State University after the school warned students and staff earlier of "potentially armed suspects" that could be on campus.

They said there is 'no credible threat to campus," in a tweet.

On Thursday afternoon, the university sent out an alert telling students and staff to stay in place and lock doors and windows. They tweeted the information from the school's emergency management account.

KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: SECURE IN PLACE - Stay inside, lock doors and windows. Potentially armed suspects on the Kennesaw Campus — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) September 2, 2021

Another alert sent earlier stated to "avoid the area of George Busbee Parkway between Frey Road and Chastain Road."