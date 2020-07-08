LaGrange woman set on fire in her own home by ex-boyfriend, police say

Police said the woman returned home to find that her ex-boyfriend had broken in.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police arrested a man after they said he set his ex-girlfriend on fire after allegedly breaking into her home.

Damaio Davis is charged with criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated stalking and first degree arson.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the victim - Davis' girlfriend - had just returned home early Friday morning to find Davis inside her home. Police said he attacked the victim and held her against her will before throwing an "unknown accelerant" on her and lighting it.

Later that morning, around 5 a.m., police said the victim flagged down a LaGrange Police officer as she was walking on South Greenwood Street and told the officer she had been assaulted. Police said she had serious burns to a large portion of her upper and lower body. They took her to Well Start West Georgia Medical Center for treatment for her injuries.

Police said Davis was taken into police custody soon after for an arrest warrant from a domestic violence disturbance in April of this year.

He is currently being held in Troup County Jail.