Suspect identified in fatal shooting of valet

Atlanta police say 22-year-old Randy King is wanted in connection to the deadly Sept. 3 shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are on the lookout for a suspect who they said shot and killed a 25-year-old valet earlier this month.

It was one of many shootings over a violent Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Atlanta police say 22-year-old Randy King is wanted in connection to the deadly Sept. 3 shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road, near a busy shopping center near the Lindberg transit hub.

On that night, officers responded to find 25-year-old Harrison Olvey shot; he was taken to Grady Hospital, but later died from a gunshot wound.

Police said that Olvey was trying to stop King from breaking into a car when King allegedly shot him.

King reportedly drove off from the scene in a newer-model Kia K500 sedan that had dark-tinted windows. No tag information was available.

Officials are now asking for the public's help in finding King, who they describe as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case or where King might be is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters can submit tips anonymously to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.