1 dead in shooting outside Atlanta nightclub, police say

It is not clear if there were any other victims or injuries.

ATLANTA — At least one person was shot and killed outside Lacura Bar and Bistro, a nightclub in southwest Atlanta.

Police say they responded around 3 a.m. Monday to the scene at 1919 Metropolitan Parkway and said a man was found shot in the parking lot.

It is not clear if there were any other victims or injuries.

Police said they have a "working motive," but have not said what that was. They said anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

This is not the first incident at this club. In 2016, a manager was shot and killed at this location.

According to the club's social media accounts, the venue was holding a "Sunday Shake Off" with a live performance by Asianae.