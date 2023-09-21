16-year-old shot in LaGrange, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a home, striking a 16-year-old.
The LaGrange Police Department was called Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots fired at Dixie Street and DeGroat Street. When officers arrived, they found a home that had been struck by gunfire. At least two people were inside.
While collecting evidence, Troup E-911 got word that a 16-year-old was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators were able to piece together that the teen was shot near the home. The teen is expected to be OK, according to authorities.
Police are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.