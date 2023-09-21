16-year-old shot in LaGrange, police say

The teen is expected to be OK, according to officers.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside of a home, striking a 16-year-old.

The LaGrange Police Department was called Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m. to investigate several reports of shots fired at Dixie Street and DeGroat Street. When officers arrived, they found a home that had been struck by gunfire. At least two people were inside.

While collecting evidence, Troup E-911 got word that a 16-year-old was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators were able to piece together that the teen was shot near the home. The teen is expected to be OK, according to authorities.