20-year-old man seriously injured, home shot in LaGrange gunfire

The incident happened Sunday night.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was seriously injured by gunfire in LaGrange on Sunday night, police said, and needed to be flown to a trauma facility.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at a location on East Render Street.

Police said a home on the block, where a 59-year-old and 77-year-old live, was also hit by two bullets.

It was not clear what led to the gunfire. LaGrange Police said they responded to a shots fired a call and located the 20-year-old man, Leshun Brooks, with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

"Emergency Medical Personnel tended to Brooks on scene and then transported him to the hospital where he was stabilized. Brooks was later flown by helicopter to a trauma facility," the department said.

Subsequent investigation found that at the nearby home "at least two rounds that were fired entered the residence."

There was no word on a suspect in the incident. It was not clear if the gunfire was random or targeted.