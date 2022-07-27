Woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange

It happened in the early morning of Wednesday.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this article relates to a previous story in LaGrange.)

Police in LaGrange said Wednesday, while on patrol, they found a woman stabbed to death early in the morning.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of Fort Drive a little after 2:30 a.m. when "a deceased female was discovered."

Police did not say exactly where or how she was discovered. They said that the Criminal Investigation Section of the department was called and determined she had been "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."

Police identified the victim as Breanna Burgess.