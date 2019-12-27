LAGRANGE, Ga. — Someone stole $1,400 worth of Hennessey from a local liquor store on Christmas morning, police say.

It happened at the Northside Package Store on New Franklin Road in LaGrange at around 7 a.m.

According to police, someone drove a stolen car through the front of the store and took three cases of Hennessey -- and drove away in the same car.

No money was taken in the robbery despite cash being inside the register.

Police said it appears the suspect first tried to break the glass door open with a rock, but was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Xterra used in the robbery was stolen from Wheels for Dollars. The owner of the business said several items, along with the car, were stolen, including a 9mm gun, two laptops and $30 in coins.

Police located the stolen SUV off Turner Street. They're still searching for the suspect.

MORE HEADLINES:

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Both suspects in Atlanta motel murder in custody

LaGrange woman fatally shot after her boyfriend robs man at gas station, police say; gunman sought