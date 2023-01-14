Man arrested following car crash, tells officers he stabbed his wife: LaGrange Police

When officers went to check on her, they found his 24-year-old wife dead with multiple stab wounds.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man was taken into custody following a car crash Friday afternoon. He then told officers he had just stabbed his wife, according to LaGrange Police.

It all started when authorities responded to the 300-block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a crash. Officers arrived and spoke to several witnesses at the scene. Timothy Mobley, 37, the driver of one of the cars involved in the crash, told police he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home along Troup Street.

LaGrange Police immediately took Mobley into custody. When officers arrived at their home, they found his 24-year-old wife, Miranda Mobley, dead with multiple stab wounds.