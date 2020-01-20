LAGRANGE, Ga. — A domestic dispute led to a tangled fatal shooting Monday morning in LaGrange that also left one injured when he was shot by a police officer.

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the LaGrange Police Department to conduct an officer-involved shooting and homicide investigation.

Police responded at around 1:10 a.m. to the Tall Pines Apartments at 150 Turner Street.

Police said Jazmen Glanton, 29, was involved in a domestic altercation and fight with his 25-year-old girlfriend, whom 11Alive is not identifying.

The woman's brother, 19-year-old Patrick Reeves, called 911.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Officer Megan Keith arrived at the apartment and witnessed the brother shoot the boyfriend, the GBI said.

The officer gave verbal commands to the brother, before shooting him -- striking him in the arm, they said.

The boyfriend, Glanton, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Reeves, the brother, was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has not been charged yet.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI said they will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting and homicide, they said.

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in 2020 that they have been asked to investigate.

