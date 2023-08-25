1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at LaGrange gas station, police say

It happened at the 76 gas station located on New Franklin Road.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A deadly quadruple shooting broke out Wednesday after an altercation at a LaGrange gas station, killing one person and injuring three others, according to police.

It happened at the 76 gas station located on New Franklin Road on August 23.

When police arrived, a man identified as Laderek Ferguson, was found shot to death and three other people were also shot and taken to the hospital.

Two of the victims have since been released from the hospital, while another remains in "stable condition."

LaGrange Police said that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation that happened inside the gas station where "a party" shot their gun.

One of the suspects then returned fire striking a victim outside the gas station.

Authorities do not have any suspects identified.

Police are still investigating the incident and are encouraging people with information to come forward by calling the department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.