LaGrange Police searching for 13-year-old charged with murdering 20-year-old

The 13-year-old is being charged as an adult.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are searching for a 13-year-old they say is wanted in the murder of a 20-year-old.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, Jayden Gunsby is wanted after Davaris Lindsey was found with multiple gunshot wounds on April 9. Lindsey died two days later. Gunsby is being charged as an adult.

Police did not say they if believe Gunsby was the shooter, though they did not name any other suspect.

A LaGrange Police release said:

On April 12, 2023, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jayden Gunsby, 13 years of age. This warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the offense being a Murder charge. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Gunsby is asked to call Troup County 911, the LaGrange Police Department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.

Police said Lindsey was found shot on April 9 in the area of McGregor Street and Colquitt Street in LaGrange.