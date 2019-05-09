LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man fatally shot his sister outside a LaGrange home on Thursday before he was killed by responding officers when he would not comply, according to officials.

At around 2:49 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 5000 block of Riverside Lane in regards to the shooting.

Deputies, along with officers from LaGrange Police Department, found a woman deceased from "unknown gunshots," they said.

"The female victim’s husband told deputies that the female was outside along with her adult brother when he heard approximately three shots, at which time he saw the male run in the woods toward West Point Lake along with his three dogs," Troup County Sgt. Stewart Smith said.

Smith said officers began scouring the area that the husband last saw the man flee. They located him near a boat dock along with the three dogs that "appeared to show no movement."

"Deputies and officers immediately gave verbal commands to the male to show his hands as they saw a handgun in one of hands," Smith said.

He said the man refused to comply, discharged one round, and "raised the gun in the direction of the deputies and officers."

At that point, officers and deputies fired at the suspect who then fell into the water off the dock.

"An officer then jumped in the water and pulled the suspect to the dock and lifesaving measures began, however the suspect was deceased," Smith said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and are at the home processing both scenes.

The names of the deputies and officers have not been released. The names of the female victim and her brother will be released, pending next of kin notification.

