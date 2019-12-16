LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 22-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in a gas station parking lot, Sunday night.

It happened on LaFayette Parkway near Hoffman Drive in LaGrange. LaGrange Police said that's where they found Da'Jai Green, of Manchester, Georgia, shot.

According to police, an initial investigation showed that Green and her boyfriend, Deangelo Finley, 21, of Auburn, Alabama, stopped at a Racetrack gas station while they were on their way home.

Finley reportedly confronted another man in the parking lot and an argument broke out between the two. During the brief argument, police said Finley snatched the man's necklace from his neck, ran back to the car Green was in and drove away.

As they were leaving the parking lot, police said the man who Finley reportedly robbed began firing into the couple's car. That's when Green was hit.

EMS took her to Well Star West Georgia where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the unidentified suspect drove away in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. Authorities described the suspect as a black man in his 30's, standing 6'0" tall and weighing around 350 pounds. He was wearing a gray jacket, a black shirt and light-colored pants.

Detectives believe the suspect is from Phenix City, Alabama.

Finley was also arrested and charged with robbery by snatch. He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.

